Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

