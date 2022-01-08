Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,102. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 568.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 65,691 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 105.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

