Carry (CRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.90 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Carry has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $71.90 million and $6.38 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00116293 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013435 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000918 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,762,018,525 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

