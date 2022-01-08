Carry (CRE) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $71.90 million and $6.38 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00116293 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013435 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000918 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,762,018,525 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

