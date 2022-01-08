Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in December

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,900 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 485,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GFF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. 150,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. Griffon has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Several research firms have commented on GFF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Griffon by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Griffon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 91,150 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

