NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 362,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $79.19. 98,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

