EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Up 23.2% in December

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 901,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 151,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.