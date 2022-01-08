PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

