ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $722.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:NOW traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $566.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.62, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.65. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,495 shares of company stock worth $6,451,922 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

