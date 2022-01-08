Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 668,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.