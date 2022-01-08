OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

Shares of OPBK remained flat at $$13.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 79,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,737. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

