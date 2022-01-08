WazirX Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002467 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $330.00 million and $11.27 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00076110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.27 or 0.07318295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,003.79 or 0.99651543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00070919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006843 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.