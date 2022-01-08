Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Down 41.9% in December

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITQ. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $193,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $193,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $357,000.

Shares of ITQ remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Itiquira Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

