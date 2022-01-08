IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Down 40.7% in December

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

IGAC stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,685. IG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

