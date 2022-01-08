Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $2,163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.60. 1,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $80.29 and a one year high of $104.14.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

