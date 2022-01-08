UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Trimmed by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

NYSE:UNH opened at $458.60 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $431.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.79 and its 200-day moving average is $433.37.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

