Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives $50.12 Average PT from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.76.

COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ COUR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,281. Coursera has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $457,155.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $273,794.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 438,442 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 196,750 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

