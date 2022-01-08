HoDooi (HOD) Price Tops $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00076110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.27 or 0.07318295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,003.79 or 0.99651543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00070919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006843 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.