Chromia Price Reaches $0.67 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Chromia has a market cap of $380.66 million and approximately $70.17 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chromia has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005531 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

