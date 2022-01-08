Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARESF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

ARESF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a yield of 33.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

