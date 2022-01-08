Monavale Hits Market Cap of $4.70 Million (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $9,934.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $501.97 or 0.01219949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00311332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,087 coins and its circulating supply is 9,360 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

