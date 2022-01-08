First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 80,588 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,354.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,588 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,912.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,782.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

