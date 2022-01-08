Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EHI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 28,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,130. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 61.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 88.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 141,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 64,263 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 348.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $456,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

