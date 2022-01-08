Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 5,404 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.1% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,258,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

