Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 303,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,914. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evoke Pharma by 18.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 268,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 43.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 219,884 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

