Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 303,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,914. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
