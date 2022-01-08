trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 483,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,926. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in trivago in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in trivago by 250.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of trivago by 12.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.