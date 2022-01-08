trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 483,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,926. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.77.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
