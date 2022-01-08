Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Cap Tops $798,794.97 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00007386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $798,794.97 and approximately $91.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.32 or 0.07339919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,983.63 or 0.99994933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00070464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

