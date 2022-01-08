Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.53. 618,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

