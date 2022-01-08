$1.64 EPS Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.82. Liberty Broadband reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,917,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.63.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

