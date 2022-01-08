FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 30,805 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,805 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 68,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 308,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of -195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

