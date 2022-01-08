Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $66,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.89.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $619.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

