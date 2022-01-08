Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

GIII traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 251,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,178. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

