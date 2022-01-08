Analysts Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target at $107.71

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 356,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.