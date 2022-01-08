$538.33 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post $538.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.75 million and the highest is $546.10 million. Primo Water posted sales of $505.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,979,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Primo Water by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth $229,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,695. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primo Water has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

