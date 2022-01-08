Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,898 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,305,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $488,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.33 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.