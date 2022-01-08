Jennison Associates LLC Buys 2,914,690 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.96% of Square worth $3,260,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $141.54 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.09 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day moving average of $234.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

