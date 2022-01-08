Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expands By 24.2%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $771,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $2,882,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $54.24. 3,665,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.