Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Up 24.8% in December

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 988.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 189,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Perrigo by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 230,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 189,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Perrigo by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,436,000 after purchasing an additional 235,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.