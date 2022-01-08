M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,554 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

CAT stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

