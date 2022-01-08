Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $1,637,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

