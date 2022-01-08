Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.61 Million

Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce $362.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.50 million and the lowest is $360.55 million. Vonage posted sales of $323.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vonage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 104.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 128,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,672,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,484,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,751,814. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

