S&CO Inc. Sells 1,019 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.