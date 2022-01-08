Megacoin Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $178,886.37 and approximately $13.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00311320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,808,902 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

