B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 595.60 ($8.03).

BME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.76) to GBX 675 ($9.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.76) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.75) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 575 ($7.75) in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BME traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 605.80 ($8.16). The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 494.70 ($6.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.78). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 622.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 587.72. The firm has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

