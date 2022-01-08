Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.79. 2,060,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,687. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after acquiring an additional 196,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after buying an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

