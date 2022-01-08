Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.28

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $506,797.17 and approximately $5,865.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00033854 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000054 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

