Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 190,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter worth $244,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 84,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,995. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

