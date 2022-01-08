DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $49.41. 517,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

