OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 24.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 27,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 251.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. 1,588,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. OGE Energy has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

