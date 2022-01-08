Brokerages Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCSL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

